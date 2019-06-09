The White Sox placed Covey on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Covey has been contending with the sore shoulder for his last few starts, the most recent of which came June 5 in Washington. Covey indicated that a recent MRI revealed "nothing alarming," but he'll nonetheless require further evaluation when the team returns to Chicago on Monday. The White Sox will first require a replacement in the rotation for Covey either Monday or Tuesday against the Nationals.