White Sox's Dylan Covey: Placed on injured list
Covey (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 16.
Covey's stint on the injured list does not run through the final day of the regular season, so he technically has a chance to pitch again before September comes to a close. However, with the White Sox out of playoff contention, it's likely he will not pitch again until 2020.
