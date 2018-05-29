Covey allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Indians.

Covey wasn't helped much by his defense, which committed three errors and allowed a catch-able flyball drop for a double, but he bears some responsibility as well. The right-hander was given a 5-2 lead through four innings, but he left with one out in the fifth after loading the bases. He also uncorked a couple of wild pitches. With Carlos Rodon (shoulder) nearing a return, Covey's stay in the rotation may last one more turn, maybe two. He's next expected to start Sunday at home against Milwaukee.