White Sox's Dylan Covey: Recalled from Charlotte
Covey was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Covey has only made one appearance with Chicago this season -- a spot start in late April -- but he's impressed at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.33 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 38.2 innings in Charlotte's rotation. He is tentatively in line to start Wednesday's game against Baltimore, but it's likely that he will be available out of the bullpen immediately should manager Rick Renteria need him.
