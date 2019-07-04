White Sox's Dylan Covey: Rehab start on tap
Covey (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Covey has made two rehab outings with Charlotte and topped out at 52 pitches in the most recent appearance. The 27-year-old is set to throw a bullpen session during the All-Star break in Chicago and if all goes well could rejoin the White Sox shortly after the All-Star break.
