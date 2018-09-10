White Sox's Dylan Covey: Rejoins rotation
Covey is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Covey is set to rejoin the rotation in place of Michael Kopech, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a UCL tear that could ultimately require Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old righty has started 17 games for the White Sox this season, compiling an unsightly 5.87 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 65:39 K:BB across 87.1 innings in those outings.
