White Sox's Dylan Covey: Remains in rotation
Covey will remain in the rotation as the replacement for Michael Kopech, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Covey gave up five runs over 4.1 innings when filling in for Kopech on Tuesday, picking up his 13th loss and raising his ERA to 5.64. Despite the unappealing numbers, he'll keep a turn in the rotation next week against the Indians. He's in line to pitch Tuesday, but with a day off Monday, could be pushed back a day to allow Carlos Rodon to stay on schedule.
