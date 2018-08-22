White Sox's Dylan Covey: Removed from rotation
Covey is moving to the bullpen, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox set their rotation for the next four days and Covey is not on the list of projected starters. As anticipated, Covey is being replaced by top prospect Michael Kopech, who made his major-league debut Tuesday. Covey will likely pitch in long relief and be a spot starter if needed.
