White Sox's Dylan Covey: Returns to big leagues
Covey was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Covey spent less than a week in the minors, returning Saturday with Carson Fulmer (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Covey has had a rough time in the big leagues this season, recording a 6.99 ERA in 47.2 innings, though he owns an excellent 1.85 ERA in 24.1 frames for Charlotte.
