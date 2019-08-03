Covey was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Covey spent less than a week in the minors, returning Saturday with Carson Fulmer (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Covey has had a rough time in the big leagues this season, recording a 6.99 ERA in 47.2 innings, though he owns an excellent 1.85 ERA in 24.1 frames for Charlotte.

