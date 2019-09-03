White Sox's Dylan Covey: Returns to majors
Covey was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Covey has struggled to a 6.88 ERA in 52.1 innings for the White Sox this season. His 51.0 frames for Charlotte have gone far better, as he's posted a 2.82 ERA. His role down the stretch is not yet clear.
