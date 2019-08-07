White Sox's Dylan Covey: Returns to minors
Covey was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Detroit.
Covey was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday and pitched in long relief during Tuesday's nightcap, allowing three runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. The 27-year-old has a 6.88 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 35:23 K:BB through 52.1 major-league innings this season.
