Covey was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Detroit.

Covey was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday and pitched in long relief during Tuesday's nightcap, allowing three runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. The 27-year-old has a 6.88 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 35:23 K:BB through 52.1 major-league innings this season.

