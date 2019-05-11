White Sox's Dylan Covey: Saddled with second loss
Covey (0-2) allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings. He took the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.
Covey surrendered all four of his runs via the long ball, giving up a three-run blast in the first inning followed by a solo homer in the second. The 27-year-old has made just two starts since joining the rotation, though he's failed to work past the fifth inning on both occasions. Covey will aim to work deeper into the ballgame in his next outing, which is slated for Thursday, also against Toronto.
