Covey is the projected starter for Wednesday's game against the Indians.

Covey earned himself a spot in the rotation after out-dueling Boston's Chris Sale on Friday. Up to that point, the White Sox hadn't announced which pitcher would be removed from the rotation to make room for the returning Carlos Rodon (shoulder), who started Saturday. The organization has since announced that Hector Santiago will move back to the bullpen and Covey will remain in the rotation.

