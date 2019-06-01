Covey (1-4) picked up the victory after allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings Friday night against the Indians.

Covey gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but he settled down and hurled five scoreless frames to close out his night. The 27-year-old right-hander finally managed to pick up his first win of the 2019 season in his sixth start, and he now owns a 4.73 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with an 18:19 K:BB over 32.1 innings.