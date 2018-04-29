Covey was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

As expected, Covey will head back to the minors after making a spot start in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals. The 26-year-old held his own in his 2018 big-league debut, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings of work. He'll reenter Triple-A Charlotte's rotation, where he owns a 2.95 ERA (5.15 FIP) through four starts. Covey will remain an option to make a spot start down the line should an opportunity arise.