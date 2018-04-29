White Sox's Dylan Covey: Sent back to minors
Covey was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
As expected, Covey will head back to the minors after making a spot start in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals. The 26-year-old held his own in his 2018 big-league debut, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings of work. He'll reenter Triple-A Charlotte's rotation, where he owns a 2.95 ERA (5.15 FIP) through four starts. Covey will remain an option to make a spot start down the line should an opportunity arise.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Will start Game 2 against Royals•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Hoping to stay in majors•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Loses seventh straight decision•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Hit hard in loss to Tigers•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...