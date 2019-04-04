White Sox's Dylan Covey: Sent to minors
Covey was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Covey made two appearances out of the White Sox's bullpen before being sent to the minors, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in 1.1 innings of work. Tim Anderson was returned from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
