White Sox's Dylan Covey: Set to rejoin rotation Tuesday
Covey will start Tuesday's game against the Royals, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox have been out of playoff contention for quite a while, so they'll use the final month of the season as a testing ground for some of their younger starting options. The 26-year-old Covey will probably need to perform well in the majority of his outings the rest of the way to warrant a lengthy look for a rotation role by the time next spring arrives. Covey's status as a Rule 5 pick is likely the only reason he's maintained a spot on the active roster when he hasn't been hurt this season, as his 8.08 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 49 innings certainly haven't helped him curry favor with the White Sox. Given those results, Covey seems more likely to do harm than good for fantasy owners in any starts he receives down the stretch, but the White Sox are nonetheless inclined to give him the chance to prove himself, as the pitcher he'll replace in the rotation, the 33-year-old Mike Pelfrey, doesn't factor into the organization's future plans.
