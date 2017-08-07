White Sox's Dylan Covey: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Covey (oblique) is transferring his rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Covey, who kicked off a rehab assignment with in Arizona last week, compiled five strikeouts through five scoreless innings (three starts) with the White Sox's rookie-level affiliate. He's been sidelined since May 23 with an oblique injury, so he'll likely need a few outings with the Knights before he is ready to rejoin the big club. Barring any injuries to the major-league starting rotation, Covey will likely slot back into White Sox's bullpen after compiling an 8.12 ERA and 1.81 WHIP through eight starts with the big club earlier in the season.
