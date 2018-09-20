Covey didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander pitched more than well enough to record his sixth win of the year, but a ninth-inning meltdown by the bullpen instead left Covey empty-handed. His 5.33 ERA on the campaign isn't particularly appealing, but he's lined up for a two-start week to close out the season, facing Cleveland again at home Monday before a road start in Minnesota on Saturday.