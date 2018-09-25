Covey tossed six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Indians, allowing six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Covey matched opposing starter Corey Kluber through six innings, scattering baserunners and making timely pitches to keep the visitors off the board. He induced eight groundball outs and matched his second-highest strikeout total of the season. Covey has been outstanding over his last two appearances, tossing 12 scoreless innings while striking out 12 and delivering a pair of quality starts. He still owns a disappointing 5.06 ERA for the season, but he'll look to finish on a high note this weekend against the Twins.