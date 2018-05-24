White Sox's Dylan Covey: Spins gem for first win
Covey (1-1) held Baltimore to one run on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts through seven innings to pick up his first major league win Wednesday night.
Covey was 0-8 across two seasons entering Wednesday's contest but was finally able to break the schneid with a gem. His fastball topped out at a blazing 97.1 mph and induced nine swinging strikes and 10 outs in play. He leaned on it, as the two-seamer made up 80 of his 104 pitches, but when it's that electric, he won't need much else to get by. Covey replaced the demoted Carson Fulmer in the rotation, so given this performance, expect him to get another turn next Monday in Cleveland.
