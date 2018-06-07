White Sox's Dylan Covey: Sticks in rotation
Covey will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn and start Friday against the Red Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
When Covey was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on May 19 to replace Carson Fulmer in the rotation, it was widely assumed the right-hander would merely be a seat filler until Carlos Rodon (shoulder) was ready to return from the 60-day disabled list. Though Rodon appears set to make his season debut this weekend, Covey looks like he has done enough to maintain his starting role after three solid outings, perhaps putting Lucas Giolito or Hector Santiago more at risk of losing their rotation spots. Covey has posted a 1.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 16.1 innings over his last three turns, a stark turnaround from the 7.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 41 strikeouts he submitted over 70 frames in 2017 as a Rule 5 pick. Per James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago, an uptick in Covey's fastball velocity -- along with his increased usage of the offering -- seems to be a major reason behind his improved swinging-strike and groundball rates, and could continue to make him a serviceable back-end arm in spite of his still-spotty control (4.0 BB/9).
