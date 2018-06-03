Allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Covey allowed a run on an error in the fifth inning, allowing the visitors to take the lead. His side rallied to a comfortable victory later in the game, but he was already out of the game and didn't earn a win. Still, Covey delivered a useful outing, keeping his team in the game and giving them a chance to win. He's alternated good and bad outings of late, but his 4.0 BB/9 remains an area he needs to improve on if he's to hover anywhere near his current 2.82 ERA. He'll look to do just that in his next scheduled start Friday against the Red Sox.