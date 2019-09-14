Covey allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday. He struck out two.

Covey was able to keep the ball in the yard in this contest, but a three-run first inning and a two-run single from Shed Long in the fourth were enough to end the right-hander's night fairly early. Covey now owns a 7.98 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 58.2 innings this season. The 28-year-old is penciled in for his next start Wednesday versus the heavy-hitting Twins.