White Sox's Dylan Covey: Struggles in no-decision
Covey allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday. He struck out two.
Covey was able to keep the ball in the yard in this contest, but a three-run first inning and a two-run single from Shed Long in the fourth were enough to end the right-hander's night fairly early. Covey now owns a 7.98 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 58.2 innings this season. The 28-year-old is penciled in for his next start Wednesday versus the heavy-hitting Twins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...