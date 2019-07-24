White Sox's Dylan Covey: Surrenders five earned runs
Covey (1-6) allowed five earned runs on six hits and seven strikeouts while walking none across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Marlins.
Covey held the Marlins scoreless through three innings, but allowed four earned runs in the fourth inning -- capped by a two-run home run by Curtis Granderson. He did show some strong skills, with his seven punchouts backed by 14 called strikes and 12 swinging strikes. He threw 86 total pitches, his highest mark since May 31. He should be fully stretched out for his next start -- currently scheduled for Sunday against Minnesota -- during which he'll look to improve on his 6.04 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.
