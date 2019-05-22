Covey (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings while striking out one as the White Sox fell 5-1 to the Astros.

The right-hander has lasted past five innings only once in four starts since moving into the rotation, and it's not because he's on a limited pitch count -- Covey threw 55 of 86 pitches for strikes before getting the hook Tuesday, and managed a pitiful two swinging strikes. He'll carry a 5.31 ERA and 7:16 K:BB through 20.1 innings into his next outing Sunday in Minnesota.