Covey (5-13) gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday, recording four strikeouts and three walks in 4.1 innings.

Covey made his first start since heading to the bullpen Aug. 19, making six appearances and putting up a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings in that span. The 27-year-old now carries a 5.64 ERA in 24 games (18 starts) and a 76:46 K:BB in 103.2 innings this season. He's slated to take on the Indians in Cleveland in his next start.