White Sox's Dylan Covey: Takes fifth straight loss
Covey (4-10) allowed two runs on four hits -- including a home run -- over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Royals on Saturday. He struck out six and walked three.
This was a step forward for Covey, who came into the game with a 10.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in his last four starts. However, it wasn't enough to snap his streak of consecutive losses, which is now at five. After a nice run to begin the season, Covey has regressed in a major way and the blowup potential make him tough to justify starting in any league, even with a matchup against the Tigers on tap.
