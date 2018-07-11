Covey (3-5) gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two in five innings.

Covey has fallen on hard times of late, surrendering 26 runs over his last 20 innings (five starts). In that span his ERA has jumped from 2.29 to 5.69. In 11 starts this year Covey is sporting a 1.64 WHIP and a .290 batting average against while carrying a 43:26 K:BB in 55.1 innings. The young right-hander is likely not slated to start again until after the All-Star game.