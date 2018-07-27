Covey (4-6) took the loss Thursday against the Angels, surrendering six earned runs -- including two home runs -- over 4.0 innings.

After tossing his best start of the season last time out, Covey reverted back to recent form with another disappointing outing. He's gone five-or-fewer innings in six of his last seven starts, surrendering 30 earned runs in 32.1 innings in that span. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday when the White Sox face the Royals.