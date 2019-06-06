Covey allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk across five innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Wednesday.

When he departed, the Nationals led 2-1, and they increased that lead to three runs, but the White Sox offense came back to tie the game, getting Covey off the hook. This is the first time all season Covey strung together two straight decent starts. He allowed three runs over 11 frames in those two outings. Covey is 1-4 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 37.1 innings this season. He will get another crack at the Nationals at home Tuesday.