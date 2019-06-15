White Sox's Dylan Covey: Throws Friday
Covey (shoulder) played catch Friday and expects to throw off a mound Saturday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Covey was placed on the injured list last week with shoulder inflammation that's been bothering him for a while. He'd been able to get himself ready every fifth day but eventually needed to shut down for a bit. "I feel much better now," Covey said. "I've had a few days off. We're taking it day by day." Covey is 1-4 with a 4.58 ERA in nine games (seven starts).
