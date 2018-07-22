White Sox's Dylan Covey: Throws gem
Covey (4-5) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across 8.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.
This was Covey's longest start of his career, and the first time he's pitched more than five innings in a start since June 13. He generated 12 groundball outs, limiting the Mariners' opportunity to do any damage against him. However, he generated only seven swinging strikes, making him dependent on limiting hard contact to be successful. While he has flashed that ability for several starts at a time, he has not gotten results consistently enough to be a reliable fantasy asset.
