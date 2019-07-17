Covey, who is scheduled to start Thursday, pitched an inning of relief in Tuesday's 11-0 loss to the Royals.

Covey was torched in his last start, failing to get out of the first inning after giving up six runs to the Athletics, so the arm is fresh. The decision to use him Tuesday will not preclude him from making Thursday's start, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.