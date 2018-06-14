White Sox's Dylan Covey: Turns in quality start in win
Covey (3-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on 10 hits while striking out five over seven innings against the Indians.
Though the 10 hits are a bit alarming, all of them were singles and Covey was mostly able to work around them to avoid any damage until he came back out to start the eighth inning. The 26-year-old has outdueled Chris Sale and Trevor Bauer in consecutive outings, and is working to a 1.00 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings over his last three starts -- all against first place teams (Milwaukee, Boston and Cleveland). He'll carry a 2.29 ERA into a rematch against the Indians on Monday.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Outduels Chris Sale on Friday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Sticks in rotation•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Named Sunday's starter•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Pulled from start early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.