Covey (3-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on 10 hits while striking out five over seven innings against the Indians.

Though the 10 hits are a bit alarming, all of them were singles and Covey was mostly able to work around them to avoid any damage until he came back out to start the eighth inning. The 26-year-old has outdueled Chris Sale and Trevor Bauer in consecutive outings, and is working to a 1.00 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings over his last three starts -- all against first place teams (Milwaukee, Boston and Cleveland). He'll carry a 2.29 ERA into a rematch against the Indians on Monday.