White Sox's Dylan Covey: Unblemished spring
Covey has pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up four hits and walking none while striking out two over four spring appearances.
Covey has yet to make a start in the Cactus League but had been championed during the offseason as a candidate for the fifth-starter's job. Most of the talk during spring training about the open rotation spot has revolved around Manny Banuelos and Ervin Santana (finger), but Covey has been sneaky good. The White Sox are not going to need a fifth starter until April 10, so manager Rick Renteria is in no rush to identify the winner. Additionally, given Chicago's bullpen performance this spring, Covey may be best suited as a relief arm to start the season.
