White Sox's Dylan Covey: Will start Friday
Covey (hip) will take the mound in Texas on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Covey was forced to leave Saturday's start against Oakland due to right hip soreness but was able to toss a side session earlier this week without experiencing any problems. Over eight starts this year, he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 36:20 K:BB.
