Covey struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Texas.

Covey was making his first appearance since coming off the disabled list earlier this week. He had been a starter for the White Sox prior to going on the disabled list with an oblique injury, but appears to be a long reliever now. That could change after Thursday's starter, Reynaldo Lopez, left the game with an injury. Covey could return to the rotation, although the White Sox also have some young prospect arms that could benefit from some major-league innings over the final few weeks of the season.