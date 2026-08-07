White Sox's Edgar Quero: Back in big leagues

The White Sox recalled Quero from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

With Joey Bart suffering a broken hand in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox, Quero will rejoin the big-league club alongside Drew Romo at catcher while Kyle Teel remains sidelined with his high-ankle sprain. Look for Quero and Romo to split time behind the plate while Bart and Teel are on the shelf. In 193 trips to the dish with the White Sox this season, Quero has posted an ugly .492 OPS with two homers and 16 RBI.