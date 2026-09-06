The White Sox recalled Quero from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Quero has spent much of the season in Chicago, posting a .208/.279/.262 slash line with three homers, 19 RBI and one stolen base over 65 games. He was sent down to the minors in mid-August after the White Sox acquired catcher Jake Rogers from waivers, but Quero is now back with the major-league club to provide catching depth. Kyle Teel was reinstated from the injured list Friday and figures to get most of the starts behind the plate moving forward, with Quero and Rogers potentially splitting work behind him.