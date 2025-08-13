White Sox's Edgar Quero: Delivers three-hit, three-RBI night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quero went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Tigers.
The rookie launched a solo shot off Codi Heuer in the seventh inning, his fourth of the year, then added a two-run single an inning later to push Chicago's lead to six. It was his third multi-hit effort in his last eight games and his second game this season with at least three RBI. The 22-year-old is now slashing .275/.342/.381 with 29 RBI and 20 runs scored through 75 contests.
