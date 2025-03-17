The White Sox reassigned Quero to minor-league camp Monday.

Quero went just 4-for-16 with a walk over nine Cactus League games, but even if he had obliterated pitching in the spring, the White Sox still might have had him open the season at Triple-A Charlotte to delay the start of his MLB service clock. Korey Lee appears to be the leading candidate to begin the season as Chicago's No. 1 backstop, but it may just be a matter of time before Quero or fellow catching prospect Kyle Teel supplants him. In the meantime, Quero and Teel are likely to begin the season at Triple-a Charlotte, where both should be able to pick up everyday at-bats while rotating between catcher and designated hitter.