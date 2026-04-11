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White Sox's Edgar Quero: Idle Saturday
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1 min read
Quero isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Kansas City.
Quero will receive a day off Saturday after going 2-for-7 across the first two games of the series. Reese McGuire will handle catching duties instead and bat ninth.
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