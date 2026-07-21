White Sox's Edgar Quero: On way to big leagues

The White Sox will recall Quero from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Kyle Teel suffered a left ankle injury during Monday's game and was later spotted on crutches, so he's likely headed to the 10-day injured list. Quero was sent down in late June after slashing just .187/.253/.233 in his first 55 games, and he didn't fare much better at Charlotte with a .230/.299/.295 batting line in 15 contests. The switch-hitting catcher will likely share starts behind the dish with Drew Romo while Teel is sidelined.