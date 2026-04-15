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White Sox's Edgar Quero: Out of Wednesday's lineup
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1 min read
Quero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rays.
Quero started at catcher in each of the last two games but will get a breather Wednesday. Reese McGuire is handling the catching duties and batting eighth for the White Sox.
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