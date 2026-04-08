White Sox's Edgar Quero: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quero is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Orioles.
Quero served as the White Sox' catcher in each of the previous three games, so he will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Reese McGuire is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Pale Hose.
More News
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Idle Saturday•
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Exiting starting nine•
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Sitting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Stepping into starting role•
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Even reps at catcher unlikely•
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Works on swing at Driveline•