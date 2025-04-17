The White Sox selected Quero's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Quero earned the promotion after slashing .333/.444/.412 with one home run over his first 63 plate appearances at Charlotte this season. The 22-year-old will presumably take over as Chicago's primary backstop and could be worthy of a pickup in fantasy leagues that start two catchers. Quero will start behind the dish and bat seventh Thursday against the Athletics in his major-league debut.