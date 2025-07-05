Quero went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

The rookie catcher took advantage of a trip to Coors Field to launch his first career MLB homer, and it was a big one -- Quero broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hooked an Antonio Senzatela curveball over the right-field wall. While his power hasn't shown up consistently yet, Quero is slashing a respectable .273/.347/.331 through his first 193 plate appearances for the White Sox with seven doubles and 19 RBI.