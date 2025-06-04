Quero is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Tigers.

Quero has been alternating starts at catcher with Korey Lee since the latter returned from the injured list last week, although Quero received an additional start at designated hitter during that stretch. Still, the rookie catcher looks as though he may play a bit less with Lee around than he did when Matt Thaiss was still with the White Sox. Quero is slashing only .188/.263/.232 over his last 21 games and is still looking for his first major-league home run.