Quero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Quero left the yard for the fifth time this season, and it was his first homer since Aug. 12 versus Detroit. The switch-hitting backstop has a decent .737 OPS during his rookie year, and he's fared even better over his last 18 games. During that span, Quero is batting a torrid .351 with two big flies, two doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across his last 57 at-bats.